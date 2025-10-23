Jr. Lions shut out on weekend

October 23, 2025 Editor Sports
Above, Lions forward Jordan Elliott (#4, centre) skates with the puck in the second period. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg Jr. C Lions were handed a pair of 5-0 shutout losses this weekend, losing at home to the Kanata Kings, and on the road to the St. Isidore Eagles.

The team has dropped to the bottom of the nine team league standings with one win in seven games, and are on a six-game losing skid.

Morrisburg will host the Vankleek Hill Cougars on October 25, and travel to the Bell Sensplex October 26 to play the Kings.

Discover more from Morrisburg Leader

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.