Jr. Lions shut out on weekend

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg Jr. C Lions were handed a pair of 5-0 shutout losses this weekend, losing at home to the Kanata Kings, and on the road to the St. Isidore Eagles.

The team has dropped to the bottom of the nine team league standings with one win in seven games, and are on a six-game losing skid.

Morrisburg will host the Vankleek Hill Cougars on October 25, and travel to the Bell Sensplex October 26 to play the Kings.

Like this: Like Loading...