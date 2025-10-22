This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 22, 2025

October 22, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Cenotaph project launched;
  • Trashion Show is a treasurer of a fundraiser;
  • OCIF allocations see increases to address aging infrastructure;
  • Loyalist history added to historic pathway journeys;
  • Editorial – An opportunity to reshape our history;
  • SDUFC Fall Soccer season ends with four finals;
  • Lions drop two more games;
  • ‘Senior Moments’ a comedic hit at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • Le Diable à Cinq performs at the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage November 1;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online each Thursday morning.

Discover more from Morrisburg Leader

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.