This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 22, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Cenotaph project launched;
- Trashion Show is a treasurer of a fundraiser;
- OCIF allocations see increases to address aging infrastructure;
- Loyalist history added to historic pathway journeys;
- Editorial – An opportunity to reshape our history;
- SDUFC Fall Soccer season ends with four finals;
- Lions drop two more games;
- ‘Senior Moments’ a comedic hit at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
- Le Diable à Cinq performs at the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage November 1;
- These stories and much more in The Leader.
Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online each Thursday morning.
Discover more from Morrisburg Leader
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.