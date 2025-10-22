Obituary – Rose Ogilvie

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Friday, October 17, 2025, Rose Ogilvie (nee Scally) of Morrisburg, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Robert Ogilvie. Rose is survived by her stepson David Ogilvie of Vancouver Island. Dear friend of Anne Marie and Jim Elliott of Morrisburg. She was predeceased by her parents Bernard and Rose Scally (nee Crossan), her sisters Mary McNeil and Catherine Hay and her brothers Bernard, Peter and Dennis Scally. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or service. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Like this: Like Loading...