Obituary – Robert “Neil” McLaren

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Saturday, October 18, 2025, Neil McLaren of Cornwall, formerly of Iroquois and Winnipeg, age 86. Retired from the N.C.C. Loving husband of William “Blair” MacLeod. Dear brother of Peter (Marguerite) of British Columbia. Brother-in-law of Brenda (Leo), Shirley, Karen and Jane. Special uncle to nephews Sean, Andrew, Michael, Jamie, Scott, Carter, Keenan, Tucker and nieces Meko, Judy, Christy, Alexandra, Daisy, Chloe, Sadie and Frankie. He was predeceased by his parents William and Ann McLaren (nee Kinread), special aunt Chris Silverside and dear friend Ann Farmer. He will be fondly remembered by his fur babies Hamas, Princess, Esther and Sunshine, many cousins across Canada especially Kit and Gail and special friends Hazel Grant and Wendy Carkner.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or service. Interment of cremated remains will be at Iroquois Point Columbarium and Appin Road Cemetery in P.E.I. Donations to the Cornwall Hospice or the Appin Road Cemetery would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Special thanks to Dr. Peters for his care over the years, the doctors and nurses at Cornwall Community Hospital, the Bayshore nurses (especially Ray), and the nurses and staff at Cornwall Hospice for the excellent care that they provided to Neil during his illness.

