Obituary – Robert “Rob” Vandine

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 18, 2025, with his family by his side, Rob Vandine of Cardinal, age 82. Beloved husband of the late Lea Vandine (nee Heldens) for 54 years. Loving father of Angie Smail (Tom) of Brinston and the late Lisa Burchell. Dear father-in-law of Kevin Burchell of Cardinal. Rob was the loving grandfather of Cole (Emma), Jordan (Allison), Cody, Kailea (Koleman) and Megan (Matt). Rob is survived by his sister Pam Panagapko (Brian Crowder), his brother Doug Vandine (late Ann), his halfsister Karen Hollingsworth (Kerry), his halfbrothers David Vandine (Debbie) and Brian Vandine and his sister-in-law Florence Vandine. Rob was predeceased by his father Arnold Vandine, his mother Geneva Vandine (nee Gallop), his stepmother Sylvia Vandine (nee Porter), his infant sister Gayle and his brothers Ted, John, Wayne and Merle Vandine, He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Rob’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Cardinal on Sunday, October 26th from 1-3 p.m. Donations to the Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital for the excellent care that they provided to Rob during his illness.

