Obituary – Bill Horner

Peacefully at the Hartford Retirement Residence in Morrisburg on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Bill Horner, formerly of Brinston, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Elaine Horner (nee Gilmour). Loving father of Eldon Horner (Shelly) of Winchester and Steven Horner (Sarah) of Oshawa. Dear brother of Kathryn Perry (late Ellard) of Shawville. Bill will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Joshua, Daniel, Everett, Sam, Adam and Katie. He was predeceased by his parents Clifford and Thelma Horner (nee Mullen), his sister Marjorie Horner and his brothers Hugh, Ronald, Neil and George Horner. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Bill served his community for twenty-seven years in a position which changed not only in name, from Clerk of Matilda Township to CEO of the Township of South Dundas, but in demands and challenges, until he retired in 2002.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Bill’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Sunday, November 23rd from 2-5 p.m. Donations to Dundas Manor Nursing Home would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

