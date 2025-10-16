Obituary – Edna Dufresne

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Edna Dufresne (nee Marcellus) of Ingleside, age 74. Loving wife of Brian Dufresne for 55 years. Loving mother of Tammy Lajoie (Mike) of Okotoks, Alberta, Amanda Dufresne (Ed Markell) of Morrisburg and Joey Dufresne (Karen) of Riverside Heights. Dear sister of Ruth Merkley (late Rowat) of Ingleside. Dear sister-in-law of Marie Marcellus (late Ralph) of Riverside Heights and Lee Johnston (late Marion) of Morrisburg. Edna will be fondly remembered by her grandson Gage Dufresne. She was predeceased by her parents George and Agnes Marcellus (nee McNairn), her grandson Jacob Markell. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Edna’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Monday, October 27th from 1-4 p.m. Memories will be shared at 2:30 p.m. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute or the Diabetes Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Like this: Like Loading...