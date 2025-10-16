Ready for Christmas? Area crafters are

MORRISBURG – While it may feel too early to start thinking about Christmas, the calendar suggests otherwise. But have no fear the Morrisburg and District Arts and Crafts Association has you covered with its upcoming Pre-Christmas Craft Show and Sale.

Taking place Saturday, October 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, October 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morrisburg Legion, shoppers can expect plenty of goods to browse with all vendor booths ready to be filled by area crafters.

Melinda Wert of the association said that this will be the 47th year for the annual show.

Among the various crafters showing off their wares will be Ashley Benson-Saumure. An example of her work is pictured right.

Ashley lives here in Morrisburg.

“I have always had a passion and love for crafting and being creative,” she told The Leader. “When I was younger I used to draw and always wanted to be an artist. I always wanted unique things that you wouldn’t find in a store. Now with the digital art world, getting into sublimation and vinyl gave me the opportunity to do so.”

Ashley has being participating in craft shows for about three years and looks forward to many more.

Ashley has been part of this Morrisburg show for two years now. “What keeps me coming back to this show is that this show is amazing. It’s so well run,” she said. “All the vendors are amazing and the customers are so wonderful too. It’s such a happy place to be.”

Since its inception, this craft sale has focused on helping local community charities through monetary donations.

“They raise funds and collect non-perishable food items for the Community Food Share, which is such a big thing to me,” she said.

Wert confirmed that the tradition will continue this year, with admission being either a donation of $1 or a non-perishable item for the food bank.

Last year almost $2,000 proceeds from the event were donated to local charities including Community Food Share, South Dundas Cat Rescue, Snowsuit Fund, South Dundas Christmas Exchange, Presbyterian Mission, Dundas County Hospice, Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation and Seaway District High School Bursary.

Like this: Like Loading...