Lions’ losing streak extended to four games

MORRISBURG – Morrisburg conceded three power-play goals in the first period, digging a hole that was too deep to escape.

The Lions lost their October 11 match to the Metcalfe Jets 5-1 at home.

This was after dropping a 3-2 loss to the North Dundas Rockets the night before in Chesterville.

Jordan Elliott and Callum Stevenson scored in the game against the Rockets, Hudson Fetterly scored the lone goal in the game against the Jets.

Since winning their first match of the season, the Lions have lost four games straight. Morrisburg is back on the ice this weekend, hosting the first place Kanata Kings on October 18.

They travel to St. Isidore on October 19 to face the Eagles

