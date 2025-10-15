Obituary – Barbara Dalrymple

Barbara Dalrymple (née Moodie) of Kemptville, formerly of Williamsburg, passed away at the Kemptville District Hospital on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the age of 83. She was a devoted wife to John Dalrymple for 59 years and a loving mother to Kevin Dalrymple (Val) of Morrisburg, Kim Blauer (Jason) of Stittsville, and Karen Dalrymple of Ottawa. Barbara was a beloved sister to Ken Moodie (Judy) of Manotick, Bruce Moodie (Sharon) of Greely, Ron Moodie (Pat) of South Mountain, and Gerry Moodie (Bonnie) of Barrhaven. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Anderson, Warren, Abby, Emma, and her great-granddaughter Emerie. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Garnet and Eileen Moodie (née Hawkins), and her brothers Terry and Winston Moodie (Della). She is also survived by nieces and nephews who hold her memory dear. Barbara was well known in Williamsburg as the Administrator of Park Drive Villa, a seniors residence, where she devoted 25 years.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends are invited to join the family at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Kemptville on Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. A luncheon will follow. In her honor, please wear a touch of blue—Barbara’s favourite colour. Memorial donations may be made to the Kemptville District Hospital – Palliative Care or the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS). If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

