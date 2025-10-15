This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 15, 2025

October 15, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Meaningful life lived: mourning Wendy Gibb;
  • Eight per cent funding boost for land ambulance services;
  • North Dundas terminating Dundas Archives partnership;
  • Mail delivery resumes as Postal Workers’ rotating strikes begin;
  • Recalculating development charges;
  • 100 Men preparing to distribute funds;
  • Editorial – The impact of one person – Wendy Gibb;
  • Ready for Christmas? Area crafters are;
  • Fall Soccer Regular Season winds up;
  • Lions’ losing streak extended to four games;
  • These and much more in The Leader.

Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online each week, beginning Thursday morning.

 

 

