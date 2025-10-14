Obituary – Shawn O’Neill

With profound shock and sorrow, we share the sudden passing of Shawn William James O’Neill, who, after decades of enduring the weight of mental illness, PTSD, and emotional anguish, has finally found peace beyond the pain. His strength, depth, and perseverance through years of silent battles were a true testament to his spirit.

Shawn will be remembered for his quick wit, infectious laughter, bright blue eyes, and the smile that could light up any room. Only a few truly got to know the real Shawn — the man with a big, kind, and loving heart hidden behind a strong, sometimes angry façade that many would see.

He now rests in calm and light, free from the struggles that once burdened him — leaving behind his most cherished love, Karen Trivett, and her daughter Chloe, who will forever hold him close within their hearts, his father Sherman O’Neill (Melissa), his sister Stephanie Woods (Ben), his brother James Jones (Kat), his niece Kiara Woods and his maternal grandfather Bill Tupper (Joan Hess). He was predeceased by his mother Debra Tupper, his maternal grandmother Pat Tupper and his paternal grandparents James and Blanche O’Neill.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Shawn’s life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, October 18th from 11 a..m. until 1 p.m. Memories will be shared at 12:30 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Like this: Like Loading...