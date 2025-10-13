Passed away peacefully at the Sherwood Park Manor Brockville on Friday, October 10, 2025. Gayle Prunner (nee Casselman) of Iroquois, age 83. Loving wife of the late Denzil Prunner. Dear mother of Wayne (Bonnie) and Steven (Michelle), both of Iroquois. Dear sister-in-law of Twylla Whitteker (late Charlie) of Williamsburg. Dear grandmother of Joshua. Gayle was predeceased by her parents Garnet and Margaret Casselman (nee McIntosh), her son Willie Prunner, her brother Mac Casselman and her sister Sally Francis. Gayle is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Gayle’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois on Saturday, October 25th from 1-4 p.m. Interment will be at Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

