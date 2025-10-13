Obituary – Gary Barkley

Passed away peacefully following a courageous battle with cancer at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, October 9, 2025, Gary Barkley of Williamsburg, age 68. Loving husband of Laurie Barkley (nee Stata) for 47 years. Loving father of Julie Barkley of Williamsburg and Crystal Barkley (Sheldon) of Alberta. Dear brother of Larry Barkley (Rhonda) of Ingleside, Sandra Barkley (Steve) Elma and Tracy Johnston (Lyndon) of Williamsburg. Gary will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Madilynn, Emmitt and Gracelynn. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Dear nephew of Winnie James of Morrisburg. He was predeceased by his parents Garnet “Sage” and Audrey Barkley (nee Crites), his brother Calvin, his niece Trish and his nephew Micheal.

A licensed carpenter by trade, Gary found his true passion in life behind the wheel, spending many years driving transport. This work allowed him to travel to countless places and form lasting friendships along the way. Alongside his professional pursuits, Gary also enjoyed farming as a favorite pastime, taking great pride in working the land. He was a dedicated member of the Williamsburg Fire Department, where he faithfully served his community for many years as both firefighter and chief. Gary will be fondly missed by numerous friends, acquaintances, co-workers, and his beloved family, and will forever remain in our hearts.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be a graveside service organized at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

