Obituary – Wendy Ann Gibb

Teacher at Seaway District High School for 30 years – Retired

It is with great sadness that the family of Wendy Gibb announces her passing at the Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa on Thursday, October 9, 2025, as the result of complications of A.L.S. She was 74. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and Joanne Gibb (nee Brown). Loving sister of Robert Gibb (Sue) of Sarnia and Terry Collins (Randy) of Sarnia. Dear aunt of Robby, Jeffrey (Nikki), Carley, Christopher (Jodi), Stacey (Josh) and great-aunt of Greyson, Penny and Cain.

Wendy will be fondly remembered by her former colleagues and students, the many local residents who enjoyed the plays that she directed for the Iroquois-Matilda Lions Club, St. James Anglican Church and the Upper Canada Playhouse as well as those who encountered her in her later years as a reporter for the Morrisburg Leader.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Service will be held at St. James Anglican Church in Morrisburg on Friday, October 17th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to the Upper Canada Playhouse or the Iroquois-Matilda Lions Club would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

