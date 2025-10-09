South Dundas positions itself to issue more fines

SOUTH DUNDAS – South Dundas is significantly expanding its administrative monetary penalty system.

South Dundas council approved the expansion at the October 1 meeting.

AMPS allows the municipality to directly issue penalties in the form of fines to those contravening municipal rules.

Formerly AMPS was only in effect for parking bylaw contraventions, but that changed with last week’s approval to expand the program to also include property standards, clean yards, nuisance and animal control bylaw contraventions.

“These amendments will provide a consistent, local system of enforcement and reduce reliance on the Provincial Offences Act,” explained Clerk Crystal Lebrun in her report presented to council with Chase Crossthwaite, South Dundas Bylaw Enforcement Officer.

“Expanding AMPS to property standards, waste, and nuisance and fire matters will improve compliance and provide timely enforcement for common community issues,” said Lebrun.

The updated AMPS bylaw gives South Dundas new authority to issue daily penalty notices for continuing violations.

According to the schedule of penalties the fines for a variety of parking related contraventions range from $30 to $300. An example of a $30 fine is for parking outside a designated parking spot, while a $300 fine is for parking in an accessible parking space without a permit.

Property standards violations are associated with fines ranging from $250 to $450.

Clean yards bylaw violations are now subject to fines ranging from $250 to $350.

Nuisance bylaw violations are subject to $250 fines while animal control violations are subject to $350 fines.

“Our goal is to have all residents follow the standard, and having the right tools in place is important,” said Broad. “Now, if needed, we can use it.”

South Dundas Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre said: “I don’t want it to come out that we’re looking to prioritize every little thing, but if it’s in a document it can happen.” He used parking more than 15 cm from a curb being subject to a $30 fine as an example.

“I’d like to see this list shortened to what’s important to South Dundas,” said South Dundas councillor Cole Veinotte.

“All of this is a lot for one person to enforce,” said South Dundas councillor Danielle Ward.

Regardless of these points, council voted to adopt the bylaw.

Like this: Like Loading...