South Dundas announces awards of excellence

MORRISBURG – Leading up to its October 24 gala at Matilda Hall, the Municipality of South Dundas announced the winners of its 2025 Awards of Excellence on September 29.

“We are proud to announce this year’s outstanding individuals and businesses who help make South Dundas an amazing place to be,” an unnamed municipal spokesperson said in the social media post announcing the winners.

This year, 12 businesses, organizations, and individuals, are award winners across 11 categories.

The awards were started in 2019, and have grown from eight categories to 11, highlighting individual community involvement, group community involvement, and business excellence.

Nominations were open in August for the awards, with a selection committee shortlisting finalists in early September before the final awardees were selected.

This year’s Tourism Award winner is McHaffie Flea Market, located just north of Morrisburg on County Road 31. LUMA Salon and Sanctuary in the Morrisburg Village Plaza won the New Business Award, while local agricultural organization, the Dundas Federation of Agriculture won the Agriculture Leadership Award.

Jake Thurler, owner of Thurler Logistics and Excavation, won the Young Professional Award, while the expanded It’s All About the River Committee, which hosts a one day festival by the same name in the Morrisburg Waterfront Park in July each year, is the winner of this year’s Green Award.

The Youth Community Builder Award – Group was won by the South Dundas Youth Working Group, and the Youth Community Build Award – Individual was won by Iroquois’ Aidan Adams.

The Royal Canada Legion Branch 370 – Iroquois, won the Adult Community Builder Award – Group. Meanwhile, two Adult Community Builder Awards – Individual – were awarded: one to Iroquois volunteer Bryan Holmes, and one to Morrisburg volunteer Michael Burton.

Service group, the Iroquois-Matilda Lions Club, is the recipient of the 2025 Innovation Award, and Z. R. Waste Removal is this year’s Business of the Year award winner.

This is the seventh year that the municipality has presented awards for business and volunteer achievement in South Dundas. Awardees will be celebrated at a free gala to be held on October 24.

Tickets for the gala are available via the municipality’s website, southdundas.com.

