Editorial – The impact of one person – Wendy Gibb

Last week, The Leader’s long-time arts and entertainment journalist, Wendy Gibb passed away. For 20 years, she interviewed countless performers, attended countless events, and been an important voice for the arts in the community. Her teaching career at Seaway District High School was longer, and her impact just as important. Instead of writing more about the difference Wendy Gibb made in the community, we are using this space for your words.

“It’s hard to put into words how much Miss Gibb meant to so many of us. Her passion for teaching, compassion for students, and warm smile made every class feel like a second home. I’ll always remember the way she believed in each of us, even when we didn’t believe in ourselves.” – Julia Amy

“I was privileged to spend time with her as a student and student teacher. She is the very reason I teach Dramatic Arts today. What a world she created for us.” – Merv McGonagall

“I always looked so forward to her classes where learning and laughter went hand in hand.” – Debra Tryon

“Seaway was a better place because of you.” – Scott Cordon

“Lessons learned from Miss Gibb: History isn’t just dates and places. It’s about people who fill the spaces. Everyone loved her classes for this reason. I would forget to takes notes. Every person deserves to be centre stage. No matter the part they play. She chose plays to showcase her kids, not kids to showcase her plays. Fierce female friendships are irreplaceable. Especially at work. Lead with your laugh. Even if you don’t know what’s coming. It creates a connection. Rest in peace, Miss Gibb. You were a game changer for me.” – Jennifer Perry

“She was truly a gifted and treasured teacher by so many and especially myself. She gave me my start in my acting career and I will be forever grateful. Her infectious smile and laughter and passion towards her students was one of a kind.” – Eric De Grey

“When you think of it, how could an individual have a greater impact on her community than Wendy? She taught for many years and inspired so many of her students who had the good fortune to have had her as their teacher. In addition to that she was an advocate of the arts, especially the theatre, and directed numerous productions with her students as well as with the Iroquois Matilda Lions Club and St. James Anglican Church. She was one of Upper Canada Playhouse’s major supporters – not only by reporting on their productions but also as one of the small group of local theatre enthusiasts who actually started the theatre company years ago. Wendy arrived in our community over four decades ago. The time, talent and dedication that she brought with her has made it a better place for all of us.” – Donnie Bowes

“Wendy was a great teacher who brought forth the best of you students.” – John McAllister

“She was a huge supporter of the arts and part of our Harmony Concerts community at Stone Crop Acres Winery and Vineyard since the start. Her support of concerts and most importantly the artists, was paramount. We loved her artist interviews and post show reviews. Most of all, we loved Wendy for who Wendy was. Kind, considerate and true-blue.” – Jan Fox

“What an amazing woman you have always been. You will be missed for sure here in Iroquois and to so many, many people whose lives you came in touch with over the years!” – Darlene Riddell

“She had a special talent to connect with her students and I will always remember her reading of Charles Dickens in my Grade 12 English [got my best English mark from her which still wasn’t great but her teaching helped]. Her love of Arts showed throughout our community and as much as I was not part of them, it certainly was demonstrated by those who did. Her smile was infectious and we loved chatting with her when she was out and about in South Dundas getting pictures of events and performances. Her columns in The Leader were priceless and I am sure Puddin’ will miss her. Thank you for sharing her life with us.” – Steven and Debbie Byvelds

“Ms. Gibb was such a wonderful teacher. In many ways, it is because of her history classes that I became a professional historian. The way she managed to enliven the past was legendary. She will be very much missed.” – Milton Kooistra

“One of the best teachers I have known with a contagious smile that lit the room and a passion for the arts and history.” – Stacey Gibson

“I fondly remember her tales from her university days and trying to keep us all in line for a performance. She brought out the best in her students. Her encouragement was an important factor for me in continuing my education after Seaway.” – David Thompson

“Wendy was a dynamo ­— she brought drama and history to life — and made it relevant. Thanks to Wendy for making a huge difference in this student’s high school experience.” – Frances Smith

“A great teacher can teach any subject I think, but the really amazing teachers that leave lifelong impressions seem to eventually end up exactly where they have the most impact. I bet even the most shy, the most sullen, and the most unenthusiastic of Ms. Gibb’s Drama students still to this day carry at least a spark of love for the subject because she showed us that performing and creating is something anybody can do.” – Katie Van De Kamp

“Wendy was a force. I am deeply saddened to hear of her passing. Her passion for teaching inspired us all. I was never so nervous as when I had to take over teaching Wendy’s Media English. How could I possibly live up to this legend. She gladly shared her binders and videos with me that were scripted as well as the many plays she directed. It was a joy to deliver her well organized content, but no one could rival her passion and deep knowledge of what she was teaching. She brought her stories to life for her students as if every class she taught was a play she had written. Her classes were amazing because she put everything into them and loved every moment. She extended this passion into her contributions to the Lions Club plays and The Leader and to everything she did for the community she loved and who loved her. We will miss her greatly.” – Mary Lewis

