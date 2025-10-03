Obituary – Vital “Vit” Barrette

Butcher at Mr. Grocer/Valumart in Morrisburg for 40 years

Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, Vital “Vit” Barrette of Ingleside, age 74. Loving husband of Barbara Barrette (nee Lewis). Loving father of Lisa Snyder (Shawn) of Iroquois, Julie Croteau (David Pemberton) of Elma, Rene Croteau (Marie) of Vars and Rechelle Prieur (Jason) of Harrisons Corners. Dear brother of Pierrette Neveu (Yvon) of Hull, Father Martial Barrette of Lorrainville, Paulemile Barrette (Marie France) of Lorrainville, Helene Bonville (late Yves) of Hull, Serge Barrette (Clodet) of Fugerville, Camil Barrette (Lucie) of Lorrainville, Gisele Charet (Marc) of L’Annonciation and Gilbert Barrette of Lorrainville. Vit will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Brennan, Drew (Cassidy), Lauren, Alyssa, Lukas, Joshua, Jackson, Carson, Sawyer and his great-granddaughter Callie. He was predeceased by his parents George and Jeanne D’Arc. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg, on Sunday, October 5th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 6th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Iroquois Point Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to the Montreal Children’s Hospital or the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

