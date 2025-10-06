Obituary – Donald Brownlee

Donald Brownlee of Williamsburg, age 86, passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on October 2, 2025. Dear brother of Lorraine Cross (Jack) of Peachland, B.C. and Brian Brownlee (Louise) of Oakville and brother-in-law of John Carruthers of Morrisburg. He was predeceased by his parents Mansel and Alma Brownlee of Chesterville and his sisters Lois Quartus, Betty Merkley and Margaret Carruthers. He is also survived by nieces and nephews who joined the family Christmas gatherings at his home.

After completing high school in Chesterville, Donald earned a B.Sc. in Mathematics from Concordia. Donald worked for Domtar for over 38 years and retired as a Senior Technical Specialist.

Don’s cousin Doug Holmes, a lifelong friend, inspired him to become an amateur radio operator in 1962. In his retirement, Don joined the Iroquois Amateur Radio Club. A highlight of 2025 was attending the field day event dinner hosted by the Iroquois ARC. Don maintained a large vegetable garden for many years and shared his harvest with others.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside funeral service will be held at the Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville at a later date. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

