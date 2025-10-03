Obituary – Beat Schraner

It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Beat Thomas Schraner. On the evening of September 29, 2025 he drove his tractor away, with pride, from his beloved farm on Strader Hill. Tragically he did not return. He was 79.

Beloved husband of the late Annemarie Schraner (Bächli). Proud Papi of Thomas Schraner (Grace), Judith Schraner (Jonathan), Susanna Bretzler (Jürgen) and Victor Schraner (Lauren). Caring and loving Grossvati to Alexandra (Samuel), Dominik, Oliver, Maya, Sofie, and Stéfanie. He is survived by his two remaining brothers Anton and Viktor (Christine), and his brothers-in-law Julius Bächli (late Elvira) and Arnold (Rösli), all of Switzerland. He was predeceased by his parents Viktor and Alice Schraner (nee Steinacher) and his brothers, Urs, Felix and Werner.

Beat was born in the valley of Sulz, Switzerland on May 27, 1946. As a child he had to work hard with the four remaining brothers on their small dairy farm. Manual labour, daily church visits, cousins, school friendships, and cycling became stories he loved to share about his youth. In May of 1970, he married Annemarie and four days later moved to Niagara-on-the-Lake where they both fell in love with Canada. Although a brief return to Switzerland was made in the mid-seventies, Beat made his final move, with his young family, to Canada in 1977 and then to Williamsburg in December 1978.

Together Beat and Annemarie worked hard to build up their precious farm. His daily pride was his well-kept dairy cows (Bemar Holsteins) and tending to his fields. He never forgot about his dream to own his own vineyard in Niagara. When he could no longer milk cows after a farming accident required amputation of his foot, the dairy herd was sold, and he became a cash crop farmer. Farming was more than a love, it was his life. In his later years he became the unwilling yet incredibly dedicated caretaker of Annemarie during her illness. Upon her death three years ago, he took the time to travel and to see his friends around the world, always making new connections. He made a point to stay in contact with old and new friends. He kept busy keeping the farm clean and tending to his garden and fruit trees. He was extremely proud of his harvest and would lovingly share with his neighbours, friends and family. He spent time with his kids and grandkids, listening and advising. He had a special place in his heart for his card-playing group. He needed people in his life and had an incredible interest in their story.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Morrisburg on Tuesday, October 7th from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Morrisburg. Please join the family in celebrating Beat’s life with a meal, after the interment at the Morrisburg Legion. He would have loved seeing everyone gathered together.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Winchester Hospital or J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services will be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

