South Dundas now without a fire chief

MORRISBURG – South Dundas is without a Fire Chief.

South Dundas council made that decision at a special meeting of council held September 22.

Following the open session, council moved to closed session for an “HR Matter.” That session lasted about an hour.

Monday, a phone call with South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad revealed that: “The Municipality and the Fire Chief have parted ways.” And, that the chief was notified Thursday.

According to Monday afternoon’s Municipality of South Dundas media release: “Fire Chief Jeremy Alldred-Hughes will be departing the municipality to pursue new professional opportunities.”

In the media release officials also said: “Chief Alldred-Hughes has served South Dundas with dedication and distinction, leading the fire department through key initiatives that enhanced emergency response, firefighter training, regional collaboration and community safety.”

Alldred-Hughes was hired as South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services Acting Fire Chief in June 2023. After nine months of “progress and success” he was named Director of Fire and Emergency Services and Fire Chief and also held the role of South Dundas Emergency Management Coordinator.

South Dundas will be assessing the vacancy and determining an appropriate plan to fill it at a later date. “We have no immediate plan to post (the job) at this time,” said Broad.

South Dundas previously went without a Fire Chief or an Acting Fire Chief for several months after the leave of Alldred-Hughes’ predecessor Cameron Morehouse.

After six months of the role being vacant, the Office of the Fire Marshal advised the Municipality that they are required to have an interim or acting fire chief until a replacement is found.

At that time South Dundas Clerk Crystal Lebrun was appointed acting chief for a few months until Alldred-Hughes was hired.

In the meantime, municipal officials say that SDFES remains fully capable to respond to any fire-related emergency during this time.

