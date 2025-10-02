Upper Canada Playhouse having a great season and it’s not over yet

MORRISBURG – It’s been a terrific 2025 Season for Upper Canada Playhouse and for the impact its constantly full parking lot is having on the area’s economy and tourist trade.

“We’re two-thirds through our season or as they say in baseball the 7th inning stretch,’ said UCP Artistic Director Donnie Bowes. An ardent Blue Jays fan, he can’t resist the comparison.

“Each one of this season’s concerts and comedies have been a hit for The Playhouse. Now we launch into the fall with a hilarious comedy in October, our new 2026 Season announcement in November and a sensational family Christmas show in December.”

“Hot on the heels of our final summer comedy, Hurry Hard, Lucien and Jimmy the Janitor will star in their new comedy, Senior Moments, October 14-19. Audiences will be treated to more East Coast hilarity from everyone’s favourite Maritime comic duo as they probe the mysteries and wonders of aging. An added performance has already been scheduled.

The Playhouse releases its 2026 Season soon after that on November 17 when the box office will be inundated with patrons, groups and bus tours booking tickets and flex passes for the theatre’s new 43rd season of live professional theatre and music.

The current Season concludes December 4-21 with The Playhouse’s popular family production of A Christmas Carol.

Scrooge’s adventure discovering the true meaning of Christmas comes alive in a musical and magical journey performed on an exciting revolving stage filled with song, dance, special effects and a large cast of Dickens’ legendary characters. The 2022 production of this classic show sold out its shortened run due to the pandemic. The Playhouse is excited to bring it back by popular demand for those who didn’t get an opportunity to see it and those excited to experience it again. Special school performances of the show are almost sold out including an additional school performance recently added to the schedule. Schools interested in attending are advised to contact the theatre for these remaining seats.

In addition to the regular season, The Playhouse treated audiences to performances from students in their annual Playhouse Summer Theatre School class and also from participants from the theatre’s community outreach program Community Living Onstage.

The Playhouse is in constant contact with its professional colleagues in the industry and share some of their successes and challenges. Audiences everywhere are returning to live performances which is great news.

There are also some challenges The Playhouse shares with other live theatre companies. Most of the actors and production team are not from the area and live in Morrisburg for the duration of their contracts. Finding accommodations for these artists to rent has become increasingly difficult.

Another universal problem in the industry are cell phones. Even after reminding audiences to silence their phones during the show, some fail to do so affecting the actors’ concentration and the enjoyment of their fellow audience members. Hope springs eternal that this problem will diminish eventually.

The Playhouse continues to attract some of the most talented actors, musicians, designers, directors, stage managers and technicians in the country. It prides itself on an experienced and dedicated core staff who work hard to ensure that the theatre maintains its high quality of service and product. It also enjoys the support of its Board of Directors, Sponsors and an impressive group of loyal volunteers who give of their time, talent and support to ensure audiences have an enjoyable experience. 2025 has been a home run so far for The Playhouse. They intend to continue to hit it out of the park until the end of the year. Then do it all over again next Season. For Flex Passes, single tickets and information contact 613-543-3713 / 877-550-3650/uppercanadaplayhouse.com

