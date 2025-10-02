Morrisburg Lions open season with a win

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg Lions dropped the puck on their 2025-26 campaign in the National Capital Junior Hockey League with a 3-2 win over the North Dundas Rockets September 27.

The Lions led 2-1 in the first period and traded goals with the Rockets in the third period. Callum Stevenson, Jordan Elliott, and Eric Judson scored for Morrisburg in the win.

According to league officials, Morrisburg’s game on September 28 against the Cumberland Castors was stopped/postponed mid-match due to a player injury.

The player was released from hospital the following morning. The game will be rescheduled for later in the season.

