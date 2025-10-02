Editorial – Campground lease inappropriate

South Dundas council is considering a proposal to let a not-for-profit group of campers lease and run the Iroquois Campground. On paper, the plan may look “novel.” Supporters even suggest it could be a model for handling the Iroquois marina. In practice, however, leasing out the campground in this way would be a mistake.

The group proposing the takeover is backed by campground benefactor John Ross, but most users of the facility are not South Dundas residents. Handing over what is essentially the municipality’s only profitable recreational asset to non-residents is, at best, a poor option and, at worst, gross mismanagement of public property.

Municipal taxpayers have made significant investments in the campground. While donations have helped improve the site, those contributions do not erase the substantial public dollars already committed. Now that the campground is stable and profitable with a healthy reserve fund built up, why should South Dundas not enjoy the return on its investment?

There is already a precedent for leasing municipal property. In 2011, South Dundas leased the Iroquois Golf Club to a for-profit company. That agreement required the lessee to cover property taxes, maintenance, and all operating costs. The circumstances were clear: the golf club had failed financially, there was no reserve fund, and the risks outweighed any potential reward. Leasing it out spared taxpayers a significant burden. The golf club has been a success since, in part because the municipality stepped back. The same logic does not apply to the campground, where taxpayers have already carried the costs and built the foundation for success.

This situation is further complicated by other groups. The lawn bowling and airport groups both use the campground building, which is a municipal facility which should serve all residents. Allowing a not-for-profit run by non-residents to control that building, while other municipally-supported groups remain involved, is a recipe for confusion and conflict—problems the municipality would inevitably have to solve.

If council believes South Dundas has more recreational assets than it can manage, then it is time for a frank discussion about priorities and services. Should the municipality even operate a campground? Is a marina worth the cost? What other assets should be part of that debate? Without that broader discussion, handing off the most profitable asset—after years of public investment—is not the answer. The Iroquois Campground should remain under municipal control, where its benefits serve the entire community, not just a select few.

