This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 1, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

South Dundas now without a fire chief;

North Dundas State of Emergency lifted;

Man dead after tractor roll over;

Post office strike resumes;

EDP Renewables turbine damaged;

Sunshines over Williamsburg Harvestfest;

Editorial – Campground lease inappropriate;

Morrisburg Lions open season with a win;

Iroquois Public School hosts 3rd annual Cross-Country meet;

Upper Canada Playhouse having a great season, and it’s not over yet;

Notice for all mail subscription customers – During the current Canada Post labour disruption, subscribers will not receive their papers in their mailbox. Subscribers may go to The Leader office (41 Main Street, Morrisburg Village Plaza, Morrisburg, ON) to pick up your copy beginning each Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Each week’s newspaper will be held until mail service resumed. Any copies that are not picked up will be mailed to customers when the postal service resumes. Retail deliveries of The Leader are unaffected by the labour disruption.

