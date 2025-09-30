Obituary – Harry Marchand

Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 29, 2025, Harry Marchand of Glen Becker, age 76. Loving husband of Deanna Marchand (nee Holmes) for 57 years. Loving father of Lisa Marchand (Chad Brainard) of Dallas, Texas and Michael Marchand of Glen Becker. Dear brother of Ernie Marchand (Ruth Visser) of Brockville, Coby Darling (Roger) of Brockville, Garry Marchand (Darlene) of Fort Erie, John Marchand (Vera) of Prescott and Casey Marchand (Patsy) of Mexico. Harry will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Samantha, Matthew (Teresa), Naomy and his great-grandchildren Kingston, Holland and Finn. He was predeceased by his parents Walter and Clarien Marchand (nee Haagsman), his sisters Gerda Reed and Leni Marchand and his brother Wally Marchand. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Harry’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Sunday, October 5th from 2-5 p.m. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Like this: Like Loading...