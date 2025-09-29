South Dundas announces departure of fire chief

MORRISBURG – South Dundas will be looking for its fourth fire chief in 10 years after the municipality announced the departure of Jeremy Alldred-Hughes Monday afternoon (September 29).

“Chief Alldred-Hughes has served South Dundas with dedication and distinction, leading the Fire Department through key initiatives that enhanced emergency response, firefighter training, regional collaboration, and community safety,” the municipality said in a statement. “The Municipality wishes him the best in his future endeavors.”

Municipal officials did not state the reason for Alldred-Hughes’ departure, saying only that he is departing to pursue new professional opportunities. He had been with South Dundas since June 2023.

In addition to fire chief, Alldred-Hughes was Emergency Management Coordinator for the municipality and worked with SDG Counties during the recent forest and bog fire in North Dundas.

Like this: Like Loading...