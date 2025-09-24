This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 24, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

Cass bridge closure under consideration;

Rain and firefighting efforts help shrink North Dundas fire;

Community celebrated at Applefest

Applefest acknowledges community builders;

A surprise donation for Community Food Share;

Sod turning for new Cornwall secondary school;

Editorial – Is 17 minutes worth the savings?

Fall Soccer Match Week Three results;

St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage welcomes a thrilling musical lineup;

Lost Village – Novel brings Michael Saver home;

All this and much more, including another adventure with Wendy Gibb in her Gibberish column, a helping of In My Kitchen with Janeen, and back-to-school means a return of our Seaway Scoop column.

