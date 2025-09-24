Obituary – Shirley Hamilton

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Monday, September 22, 2025, Shirley Hamilton (nee Belway) of Winchester Springs, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Hamilton. Shirley is survived by her children Linda Hamilton of Long Sault, Dwayne Hamilton (Mary) of Morrisburg and Roger Hamilton of Iroquois, her sisters Lorna Merkley (late Cleon) of Prescott, Barbara Winters (Keith) of Roebuck, her sister-in-law Eileen Webb of Mountain and her grandchildren Megan, Bradley, Shawn, Jessica, Kyle, Matthew and Jacob. She was predeceased by her parents John and Ena Belway (nee McMillan), her sister June Knapp and her brother Lyle Belway. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to the Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

