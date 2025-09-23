Rain and firefighting efforts help shrink North Dundas fire

MOREWOOD – Two days after it was discovered, the 100-acre forest and bog fire south of Morewood has been reduced to about 10-12 acres.

The fire was first detected in the Alvin Runnalls Forest, an SDG Counties and South Nation Conservation owned woodland between Morewood and Chesterville on County Road 7, Sunday evening (September 21). Fire response grew and by Monday, the province’s Ministry of Emergency Preparedness and Response, and Ministry of Natural Resources, along with SDG Counties emergency response coordination, several local fire services through the counties coordination, and the Ontario Provincial Police were involved. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

North Dundas Township declared a state of emergency at around 1 p.m. Monday and residents in the area were advised of increased smoke. The fire was in a remote location in the forest, and no homes were at risk at that time. No injuries have been reported.

Rain forecast for Monday and overnight into Tuesday helped dampen the area. A difficulty for fire crews is the Morewood Bog, which part of the forest grows on. Bog fires travel underground, which hampers containment.

In a statement on social media at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Mayor Tony Fraser said the rainfall significantly helped with diminishing the fire, but it is expected to take two-to-four days for the fire to be considered contained.

The rain also changed the fire fighting approach, with crews working on the ground, digging up the bog to saturate with water. On Monday, calling in water bomber aircraft was considered. Fraser said MNR staff said the boots on the ground approach will be more effective.

The region has seen a number of fire bans in effect due to the dry summer and lack of precipitation. In North Dundas, an outdoor water ban is in effect for Chesterville and Winchester due to the lack of rain impacting the municipal water system.

To combat the fire, crews are drawing water from local quarries and other sources. Fraser reiterated that no municipal water sources are being used from the two villages.

In addition to thanking crews for their efforts, Fraser thanked local residents who have been delivering food and drinks to those on the scene.

“The volunteers outside of the fire service that are bringing food and drink to the firefighters, to make sure that they stay hydrated and well fed is appreciated,” Fraser said.

Officials will continue to meet throughout Tuesday and Wednesday as firefighting continues.

Police are restricting access to the area to assist with emergency vehicle movement. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the intersection of County Roads 3 and 7.

