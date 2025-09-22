North Dundas responding to forest fire near Morewood

MOREWOOD – A State of Emergency was declared in North Dundas in response to a forest fire. Area fire services are on the scene of a 100-acre forest fire at the Alvin Runnalls Forest south of Morewood in North Dundas Township. Firefighters have been at the location since early Sunday evening.

As of 11 a.m. Monday (September 22), the fire is reported to be burning out of control but isolated to the forest. There are no injuries reported and presently no danger to any structures in the vicinity.

The township has initiated its emergency management response and is working with SDG Counties, South Nation Conservation, Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources, and the province’s Ministry of Emergency Preparedness and Response. North Dundas has also activated its emergency operations centre.

North Dundas announced the state of emergency at around 12:30 p.m.

People are asked to stay clear of the area, which is near the corner of County Roads 3 and 7, between Chesterville and Morewood. This will allow for easy access of fire vehicles to the area.

“Residents in Morewood and surrounding communities may notice smoke and reduced air quality, especially downwind of the forest. Individuals with heart or lung conditions, older adults, and young children should monitor local air quality health index updates and limit outdoor activity if smoke is visible or air quality worsens,” the township said in a release.

Due to the nature of the fire and the remoteness of the forest, fire response is more difficult, say officials.

The region has been under several fire bans since August. North Dundas has also been under an outdoor water use ban due to the unseasonably dry weather.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Police are on the scene and an investigation is underway.

