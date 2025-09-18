Morrisburg Terry Fox Run breaks fundraising record – again

MORRISBURG – For the third year in a row, the Morrisburg Terry Fox Run broke fundraising records. The event, the 32nd year in Morrisburg, beat 2024’s fundraising record by over $1,000 – bringing in $19,516.

Local organizer, Scott Robinson, explained another milestone for the group happened at the September 14 meeting.

“This put us to over $200,000 raised at our run site,” he said Sunday after the event was over.

The event, held September 14 at the Morrisburg Waterfront Park was well attended with 80 participants on the new figure eight pathway.

Each loop through the figure eight equaled one kilometre. Organizers moved most of the related event route from along Lakeshore Drive to the park, in part, for safety reasons.

Before the event began as participants gathered at a large Terry Fox flag, Robinson took time to honour long-time volunteer Catherine Lortie who was retiring from the organization.

“She has shown up. She is the first person to show up, and the last one to leave,” he said.

South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad spoke to the group, thanking them for their participation in the long-running event.

“Thank you for coming out today. Thank you for making South Dundas great,” Broad said.

Once the event was underway, those involved went at their own pace, and had a place for refreshments in the centre of the park. A special 45th anniversary cake, commemorating 45 years since Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope inspired generations of Canadians.

For Robinson, he felt the new route brought people together. “It was nice to see people visiting and to see the kids walking with parents and even their pets,” he said.

The funds announced Sunday included donations from the Morrisburg and District Lions Club, along with other community donations, plus group and individual fundraising.

The tally for the Morrisburg event will grow, as money raised in local schools through Terry Fox Run activities will be added to the final amount. Those events will be completed by the end of September.

Terry Fox Runs were held in more than 650 communities across Canada on the weekend. More than 35 runs were also planned or already held this year internationally as well.

Like this: Like Loading...