SDG Counties advances equipment purchases

CORNWALL – SDG Counties council approved a pair of bids in advance of the 2026 budget for a new snowplow. The approved bids are part of a growing trend of capital equipment purchases in advance due to supply chain issues.

The Counties began going ahead of the yearly budget during the pandemic, where shortages were driving up cost against increased demand for specialized equipment like snowplows. Often the lead time for large equipment purchases like this is up to 14 months Counties staff claimed.

This year’s bids sourced two snow plow trucks, one for SDG Counties, the other for South Glengarry Township under a joint-procurement deal. SDG purchases one truck per year as part of its 20-truck fleet cycle.

Council approved the purchase of two cab and chassis from Rush Truck Centres of Canada for $428,424.20, and the plow equipment for both trucks from Gin-Cor Industries for $238.980.00.

The total value of each truck is $453,192.10 plus net HST. Trevor Baker, manager of operations for the Counties said in his report that the price of the snow plow increased approximately one per cent over the cost from 2024.

This is not the first joint-tendering completed by SDG Counties in partnership within the lower-tier municipalities. The Counties often works with the lower-tier muncipalities for procurement, along with the City of Cornwall.

The funds to pay for the snow plow truck will be added into the 2026 SDG budget, which will be tabled in December.

