Pumpkinferno opens October 3



MORRISBURG – There are few signs of the coming fall more clear than the opening of Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village. The St. Lawrence Parks Commission-run event will open for its 2025 season on October 3.

This is the 14th year that the UCV has hosted its Pumpkinferno event, where visitors can wander through the village to view displays of thousands of carved pumpkins.

This year, the village will debut five new displays including: Gilded Garden Party; Rhinestone Rodeo; Avant Gourd Gallery; Feline Frenzy; and Under The Weather. There are more than 20 carved pumpkin displays, along with family-oriented activities and dining available.

As in previous years, there will be three accessibility nights, where those with mobility or sensory issues may drive through the village to view the displays on a 30 minute guided tour. Accessibility nights are on October 8, 15, and 22, and must be booked in advance.

The village’s miniature railroad will be in operation, with visitors being able to ride for an additional fee ($8) from admission.

Since it was launched in 2014, more than 250,000 visitors have taken in the carved pumpkin displays at the village. All tickets must be booked in advance. Admission is $23 per person, with discounts for students and seniors available. Children under four are free.

Pumpkinferno runs on select nights October 3-19 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and October 23-November 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Ticket booking information is available on the SLPC website.

