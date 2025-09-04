Over $500k in provincial funding for Police MCRT programs in region

CORNWALL – The provincial government announced over $500,000 in funding across a two-year period for local police Mobile Crisis Response Teams. Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP and Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn made the announcement on August 28.

Over the next two years, a total of $536,400 in funding will be split between the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP and Cornwall Police Services for the two MCRT teams.

An MCRT team is comprised of a mental health crisis nurse, and specially-trained police officers, and responds to incidents where support is needed for someone in crisis. Areas with MCRT teams often see a dramatic change in outcomes for those in crisis, diverting those in need to alternative support rather than incarceration and entering the justice system.

“The safety and mental health of our communities is paramount to what makes SDSG an incredible place to live,” said Quinn in a press release Thursday. “This investment will ensure our emergency responders have the tools and training they need to effectively respond to mental health-related crises, keep our streets safe, and protect our loved ones.”

SD&G OPP Detachment Commander Inspector Marc Hemmerick said funding will help the detachment expand the program throughout SDG Counties.

“This grant will enable the SD&G OPP and Cornwall Community Hospital to expand its Mobile Crisis Response Teams (MCRT) across the Counties of SD&G, allowing us to improve pathways and connections to necessary services for those experiencing crisis. When police and health partners can continue working together through initiatives like this, safety is improved and we see better outcomes for everyone.”

Cornwall Police Service Chief Shawna Spowart said the funding pays for the mental health worker who works on an MCRT team, called Vulnerable Sector Mobile Acute Response Team by the CPS.

“This support will allow VSMART to operative during evening hours and weekends, thus providing greater impact to the community we serve. This will contribute significantly towards our vision of ‘A safe Cornwall where everyone can thrive and belong’,” Spowart said.

SD&G OPP and CPS are two of 36 police services or OPP detachments that will share in over $9 million in funding through a government grant for this program.

CPS’s VSMART program started in 2018. SD&G OPP’s MCRT team began in 2020 with funding provided by SDG Counties council.

