Editorial – What do we want and who will pay for it?

South Dundas’ beach issues were front and centre at an August 21 meeting of the Iroquois Waterfront Committee, where about 30 residents voiced concerns about overcrowding, garbage, parking, a lack of supervision, and a general disregard for rules. These are valid concerns that echo issues along the entire South Dundas waterfront.

South Dundas’ municipal leaders – elected and staff – are working on a plan, but details of this plan are sparse other than bylaw enforcement will be involved. The lack of communication and detail is unfortunate. It is safe to say that for the balance of 2025, things will not change as the Fall season quickly approaches. South Dundas’ government had developed plans before, but those were largely unsuccessful in restraining the beach and waterfront issues. This is not only a South Dundas issue, but as two of the few free-to-access beaches between Montréal and Kingston, we also attract some of the issue: visitors. It is going to take more than just municipal leadership to address this issue. There needs to be a serious consultation with the residents and business owners about what kind of community we want South Dundas to be. Do we want South Dundas to attract visitors?

For decades, tourism has been an economic driver and touted as a panacea for job losses from our industrial base in the region. Tourism is a large portion of our local economy. Tourists are attracted to our waterfront—the beaches, parks, and natural areas along the river. If we are going to attract visitors who will shop in our communities, stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, and enjoy the area, we need the proper infrastructure to handle it. We do not have that infrastructure from a municipal standpoint. If we, as a community, want to continue to attract people to visit, then that infrastructure needs to be put in place and that comes at a cost. Who pays for that? We do, through our taxes; or visitors through user fees and other means? Perhaps it is both parties. South Dundas is at the tipping point where that spending must take place if we are to continue welcoming visitors. If not, then there must be a pivot in community attitude and in economic direction.

There also must be an attitude shift here. Many of the visitors to South Dundas are not like the residents; there are language and cultural differences. Accepting and being patient in understanding those differences can go a long way to being a welcoming place for visitors. Holding onto generational biases will do the opposite. Change is difficult for many involved.

Regardless of what direction is chosen and what solution is implemented, it is clear that doing nothing is no longer an option. South Dundas must decide what we want. No matter the option, there will be a price tag, and not just a monetary one.

