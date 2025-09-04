Realize – Caden Gillon shares his love of poetry

SOUTH DUNDAS – Sixteen, going on 17, Caden Gillon has found a love of poetry.

Home-schooled since the age of six, a practice which he very much enjoys, giving him the freedom to work at his own accelerated pace.

In all he does, poetry is a special outlet for him.

“Poetry for me is very important. I’ve found it’s a wonderful way to communicate meanings to the world with fewer words than prose, and it’s beautiful,” Caden told The Leader. “I can put both emotion, thought, rhythm, and a message into a piece that is like art when it’s finished.”

“Looking back at it may look okay for me, and I may be pleased, but it’s also meant for others to see,” said Caden wondering: “What do they see when they read it? What makes them think, or more importantly, what do they think when they see it?” “Just as a speech can communicate, empower, or touch an audience, so can poetry.”

Caden sees inspiration for his poetry all around him.

“I take walks in nature, and it gives me ideas for poems, or sometimes just sitting and observing the unconventional and different, can teach a valuable lesson.”

Caden, a person of faith, often finds inspiration in prayer.

“Many of my poems talk about nature, objects of interest, love, and faith! I write poems about many sorts of things, but these are the basics.”

As a personal project, Caden self-published his own poetry booklet entitled Realize.

That project came about when Caden realized, “I had made many poems of a similar genre, and they all seemed to fit together! I wanted to make it my next project, so I decided to create a compilation of them, which eventually became Realize.”

The Realize poems mainly offer encouragement and motivation.

Caden sells the Realize booklets for $5 each and has gifted them to some close friends and family members, so the project is not about the money.

“What I get from these books is an outlet for my creativity, as well as a way to encourage people and get my poems out there,” he said. “Though it feels good to have a booklet finished, hearing what people think about it, and how it may have helped them is great. What I give is more than what I get, but what others get from it. That lets me know what my work looks like to the world.”

Caden is working towards another publication and provided a sample from his next project.

Diomhaireachd

Crashing waves on a distant sea,

Make their wavering course,

Where ships once fulfilled ancient destiny,

In viking saga lore.

A dark cloud rains atop a mountain,

Filled with untouched caves,

Sounds echo now and then,

Where a dragon might stay.

A man shares fireside tales,

To children with wide eyes,

About the days when things were well,

When leading men didn’t lie.

Someone sits praying,

Thinking of what’ll be done,

For the future will one day be present,

The days will one day come.

The caravans far away,

Whisper dark old stories,

About old sand ghosts,

And oral allegory.

Cloud forests and the Amazon,

Where things never seen live,

The creatures names go on and on,

They make you think, ‘’what if?’’

Mystery is a beautiful thing,

If seen the right way,

It is past, future, and ever living,

Present and here today.

Diomhaireachd,

The echoing winds call

Mistereach, unknown,

Of wonders still unsolved.

