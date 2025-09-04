Fall soccer season kick off September 6

IROQUOIS – South Dundas United will kick off its fall soccer season on September 6. This is the fourth year the local soccer club has successfully offered a fall soccer season.

This season will see four leagues playing at the U7, U10, U13, and U18 levels. Over 150 players are registered for the fall season and for the first time in the fall program, all leagues will have at least four teams meaning older leagues no longer have a weekly doubleheader.

“We’re happy to be back for another fall season,” said Phil Blancher, club president. “It’s good to have more options for youth for activities and sports year round.”

The fall season is shorter than the summer program offered by the 30-year-old soccer club – running six regular season weeks, and a one-day playoff on the seventh week. SDUFC’s fall leagues run from September 6 to October 18.

Late registration for the leagues remains open until September 20 – the cost is $85 per player.

SDUFC also confirmed it will be running its popular indoor soccer leagues this winter at Seaway District High School in Iroquois. The club will have U9 and U12 indoor soccer on Wednesday evenings, and U16 and adult indoor soccer on Thursday evenings. All indoor leagues begin late-November and run through to mid-March 2026.

Registration information is available at the club’s website: southdundasunited.ca/2025-registration/

Like this: Like Loading...