This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 3, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- New route for Morrisburg Terry Fox Run;
- Development charges discussions leading to fee reviews;
- Over $500k in provincial funding for Police MCRT programs in region;
- Pumpkinferno opens October 3;
- Under Construction – Merkley Oaks;
- Realize – Caden Gillon shares his love of poetry;
- Editorial – What do we want and who will pay for it?
- Final Docksyde show of the season draws crowds;
- Fall soccer season kick off September 6;
- These stories and much more including The Eco Edit – a new column from Seaway DHS student Maeve Windle on environmental issues.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories will published online beginning Thursday mornings at 10 a.m.
Discover more from Morrisburg Leader
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.