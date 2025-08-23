Obituary – Bob Aikman

Owner of Aikman Trailer Sales

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital with his family by his side on Friday, August 22, 2025, Bob Aikman of Morrisburg, age 89. Loving husband of Norma Aikman (nee Bethune) for 68 years. Loving father of Cheryl Hess of Morrisburg, Karen MacIntosh (Neil) of Avonmore and Todd Aikman of Cornwall. Bob will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Amanda Jamieson, Jamie Hess (Alice), Sandy MacIntosh (Mindy), Jary Hess and his great-grandchildren Hailey Jamieson, Jaxon Hess, Abigail MacIntosh and Alexander MacIntosh. Dear brother of Brenda Aikman of Cornwall. Dear brother-in-law of Pauline Aikman of Cornwall and Mary Aikman of Sarnia. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Eleanor Aikman (nee Runions) and his brothers Donnie, Larry (Theresa) and D’Arcy. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Bob was a businessman at heart. As a young man he operated a chip wagon and a pool hall in Iroquois where people remarked that he made the best fries. He then operated Aikman Trailer Sales for 41 years, initially at the BP location in Morrisburg then at the former Husky Gulf gas station location. In addition, he worked at several jobs including Rohm and Haas, before retiring to concentrate on running the trailer business, which he operated until 2022.

Bob and Norma enjoyed many vacations throughout the United States. Family was very important to Bob and he instilled his work ethic in his children. He was a straight shooter and someone people could depend on. During his brief illness he was grateful for his family and many friends who continued to drop in for daily chats, reminiscing about old times and catching up on the news about town.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital or the Juvenile Diabetes Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

