This week's headlines in The Leader – August 27, 2025

August 27, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • LTC funding change draws ire of North Dundas mayor;
  • North Stormont Mayor elected SDG Warden;
  • Waterfront committee hears input from area residents;
  • SDG Council pay to increase this year;
  • SNC issues Level Three low water advisory;
  • Float with Us for Autism raises $5,325;
  • Editorial – Being proactive punishes LTC projects;
  • ‘Hurry Hard’ to the Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • Proudly Canadian celebrated at Playhouse;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now.

