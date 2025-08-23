Obituary – Theresia Van Koppen

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital with her family by her side on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, Theresia Van Koppen (nee Van Diepen) of Morrisburg, formerly of Chesterville, age 100. Beloved wife of the late Bill Van Koppen. Loving mother of John, Peter (Meldrid Pangadla), Martin (Tanya), Bill (Anny Tenbult), Chris (Mona), Tom (Carmen), Ron (Patricia), Joey (Crystal Berube), Theresia Hamilton (Joseph) and Kathy Van Koppen (Rick Powell). Dear sister of Reik Windmeijer (late Koos). Theresia will be fondly remembered by 27 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Pieter and Martina Van Diepen, her son Richard, her grandsons Nick Van Koppen and Garrett Hamilton, her sisters Gre Kester, Toos Van Diepen, Co Kester and her brothers Leo, Jaap, Wim, Theo and Piet Van Diepen. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday, August 26th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Presentation Catholic Church in Chesterville on Wednesday, August 27th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Chesterville. A luncheon will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

