This week’s headlines in The Leader – August 13, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Bones found not human remains;
- Farmer raises concerns over field fire response;
- Heat wave hits region hard;
- Vacant Archer Road house burns;
- East End mall businesses hosting new Family Day event August 17;
- GFL sells a stake in GIP;
- Hands-Free Mooring system commissioned at Iroquois Lock;
- Editorial – Warden election process needs change;
- SDUFC Adult League Semifinal action;
- NCJHL pre-season moves contract league;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday mornings.
Discover more from Morrisburg Leader
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.