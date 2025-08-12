Obituary – O. Lee Barkley

Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 11, 2025, Lee Barkley of Dunbar, age 92. Loving husband of Edna Barkley (nee Colquhoun) for 69 years. Loving father of Garry Barkley (Diane) of Winchester and Sandra Barkley-Probst (Rev. Joachim) of Dunbar. Lee will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Adam Barkley, Angela Dallas (Nick) and Meghan Beaulne (Mike) and his great-grandchildren Evan, Aiden, Amelia, Sydney, Brielle and Vivian. He was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Mary Barkley (nee Weegar), his brothers Donnie, Graham and Lorne and his son David. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Wednesday, August 13th from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, August 14th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. A luncheon will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville. Donations to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

