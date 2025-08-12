Obituary – Alexander “Scotty” Graham

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Alexander “Scotty” Graham of Iroquois, formerly of Russell, announce his passing at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, August 8, 2025. He was in his 93rd year. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 64 years, June Graham, his children Michael (Erika), Brian (Susan), Maureen Graham (Bill Wright), Nancy Deane (Ryan), his grandchildren Kevin, Andrew (Anita), William (Amanda), Rebecca (Luc), Connor, Hudson, Harlow and his great-grandchildren Maizie and Maverick.

Alex was born in Dundee, Scotland and grew up in the orphanage of Quarriers Homes in Bridge of Weir. He served 2 years in the British Army and emigrated to Canada in May of 1957. He settled in Toronto where he met the love of his life June Elder. He worked for Shopsy’s Foods and was transferred to Ottawa. Alex later worked as a milkman and eventually started his own delivery business. He was known as “Scotty the egg and vegetable man” delivering to many senior residences and private homes in Ottawa and surrounding areas for over 40 years.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial service will be held at the Riverview Presbyterian Church in Iroquois, on Saturday, September 20th at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow in the church hall. Donations to Riverview Presbyterian Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

