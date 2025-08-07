Team Lee retains Tubie Race championship

MORRISBURG – Less than a minute separated the top-three racers in the annual Morrisburg Tubie Race held August 3. Team Lee, led by Katherine Lee, retains the race championship with a time of 26 minutes and 57 seconds.

Team Jordan finished in second with a time of 27 minutes and 18 seconds, followed by Team Barclay at 27 minutes 23 seconds.

A strong easterly wind, and strong river currents did not help the racers as much as it could have. The seven craft in the race also had to contend with atmospheric haze due to wildfire smoke from western Canada.

Only seven out of 10 homemade crafts registered for the race took part. Malfunctions kept the other racers from participating.

Rounding out the remaining results, Greg Millard’s team finished in fourth place at 28 minutes and 2 seconds; Team Broad in fifth at 31 minutes and 4 seconds, and Team Cochrane at 33 minutes and 12 seconds. Team Fetterly finished in seventh place with a time of 39 minutes and 16 seconds.

Began in 1970, the annual race’s modern course takes the homemade tractor-tire inner-tube boats from Arlor Haven Campground, down the St. Lawrence River three nautical miles to the Morrisburg Beach.

Additional photos from the race, along with Tubie Parade photos may be found on page 7 of the August 6, 2025 print edition of the Morrisburg Leader.

Like this: Like Loading...