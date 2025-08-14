NCJHL pre-season moves contract league

OTTAWA – It is still a month away from the puck dropping on the National Capital Junior Hockey League’s 2025-26 pre-season, but the league has been busy over the summer.

The league announced late July that three-time championship club, the Gatineau Hull-Volant, and the NCJHL have parted ways. The Hull-Volant won back-to-back-to-back championships in 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25. Gatineau is moving to the Laurentides-Lanaudière Junior AA Hockey League (Junior B).

The league said in a press release that the club and the league “mutually agreed” to part ways.

“We want to thank the Gatineau Hull-Volant for all their contributions to the league over the past years, and wish them well in their future endeavors,” the league said.

In a statement, the Gatineau-based club said it was proud to be taking on a new challenge.

“The team was ready for a new challenge, and the timing is right after three consecutive championships,” the club said. Gatineau joined the league in 2006 as the La Pêche Express and moved to Gatineau in 2013.

The move reduces the NCJHL to a nine-team league but is not the only move this season.

The Almonte Inferno have been sold and are moving to Kanata as the Kings. Sean O’Leary is the new owner of the team.

“This exciting new chapter brings junior hockey to one of the fastest-growing communities in the region,” the league said in a statement.

The Inferno was founded in 2017 in Blackburn Hamlet and relocated to West Carleton in 2018 when it was bought by John Miotla. Miotla sold the Inferno after starting the Ottawa Valley Centennials, which joined the United States Premier Hockey League this July.

In other NCJHL news, long-time league president Ian McRae has stepped down. Alan O’Brien has taken over as the league’s top executive.

Like this: Like Loading...