Obituary – Edwin Douglas Froats

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Ed Froats of Morrisburg at the age of 79. Dearly beloved partner of 48 years to Barbara Watson (nee Johnston). Dear father of Lisa and Tracey and stepfather of Stephanie Watson (Robert Wells) and Douglas Watson (Michelle). Dear brother of Lorne Froats and Dale Froats (Irma). Predeceased by his parents Stanley and Helen Froats (nee Merkley), by his brother Donnie and by his sister-in-law Gloria Froats. Survived by his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

At Ed’s request there will be no funeral services. Donations to the Winchester Hospital or the J.W. McIntosh support Centre would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home Iroquois. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

