This week’s headlines in The Leader – August 6, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Family displaced by Ferguson Road house fire;
- Team Lee retains Tubie Race championship;
- 2025 Tubie a Festival ‘tubie remembered;
- Long Sault Parkway drug bust part of larger sting;
- New project breaks ground at Port of Johnstown;
- SDG examining future pay increases for council;
- Charges laid in weekend collision;
- Editorial – SDG Counties’ pay talk inappropriate;
- Fall Soccer deadline August 11;
- Maggie’s Getting Married – Fun for everyone at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
- These stories and more.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories published online beginning each Thursday.
Discover more from Morrisburg Leader
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.